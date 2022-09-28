Body of Hilaree Nelson, missing famed Colorado extreme skier, recovered in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The body of a famed Colorado extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain has been recovered and transported to Nepal’s capital.

Hilaree Nelson, 49, of Telluride, was skiing down from the 26,775-foot summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, James Morrison, of Tahoe, California, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.

Hilaree Nelson of Telluride, Colorado, kisses James Morrison of Tahoe, California, as the pair arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. The two American extreme skiers who overcame weather conditions, delays, equipment and oxygen issues to successfully ski down from the summit of the world's fourth-highest peak Mount Lhotse returned safely from the mountains.

Bad weather hampered rescue efforts Monday. But visibility was good in improved weather conditions Tuesday while a helicopter was hovering over the mountain for signs of the missing climber, according to Jiban Ghimire of the Kathmandu-based Shangri-La Nepal Trek that organized and outfitted the expedition.

Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter searched for her on Tuesday.

They located Nelson’s body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search. She was recovered at 22,000 feet.

Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.

In an Instagram post, Morrison said there are no words to describe his love for Nelson.

He described reaching the summit of the mountain in tough conditions and transitioning from climbing to skiing.

"I skied first and after a few turns Hilaree followed and started a small avalanche. She was swept off her feet and carried down a narrow snow slope down the south side (opposite from climbing route) of the mountain over 5000’. I did everything I could to locate her but was unable to go down the face as I hoped to find her alive and live my life with her," he wrote in the post.

After finding her body, he said the loss is indescribable.

"@hilareenelson is the most inspiring person in life and now her energy will guide our collective souls. Peace be with us all. Pray for her family and community which is broadly stretched across our planet. I’m devastated by the loss of her," he wrote.

North Face, which sponsors Nelson, released the following statement to Denver7 on Wednesday:

Today we lost our hero, mentor, and our friend. Hilaree Nelson held a spirit as big as the places she led us to. She embodied possibility. Her adventures made us feel at home in the vastness of the world.

On September 26, 2022, Hilaree reached the true summit of Manaslu with her climbing and life partner Jim Morrison. During her ski descent, Hilaree was swept off her feet by moving snow, resulting in a fall down the south face of Manaslu.

For us, Hilaree transcended the idea of an athlete, a sport or a community. She helped lead our family at The North Face, by being a teammate and team captain who changed our perspective of the outdoors by showing us exactly what it can mean. Her light will forever be an offering, and her optimism in the face of adversity, will forever be our guide.

Our hearts are with Hilaree’s children, her family and her steadfast partner, Jim Morrison.

On Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on Mount Manaslu swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring others.

In October 2018, Nelson and Morrison overcame weather conditions, delays, equipment and oxygen issues to successfully ski down from the summit of the world's fourth-highest peak Mount Lhotse.