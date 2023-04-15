Watch Now
Body of 18-year-old found in Arkansas River near Cañon City park

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:46 PM, Apr 14, 2023
CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The body of an 18-year-old was found Friday afternoon in the Arkansas River near a park in Cañon City, the police department said in a media release.

Officers were dispatched to Centennial Park, located in the 200 block of Griffin Avenue, around 3:07 p.m.

Police did not release the person's identity, only describing them as an 18-year-old Black male.

The department said the victim's cause of death is unknown at this time. It is also "undetermined" if foul play is suspected, according to Cañon City police.

Investigators are working to determine where the body entered the river and how long it had been there.

Cañon City PD is asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity at the park Thursday to call the department at 719-276-5600.

