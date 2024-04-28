Body found near Summit County trail

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a hiker found a body near a trail Saturday evening.

A local hiker found the body of a Hispanic man around 7 p.m. near a trail in a field west of the Summit Cove neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation revealed no obvious indications of foul play. They don’t have a concern for public safety at this time.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss of life. Check on your family, friends, and co-workers, if someone is missing, please report it immediately," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement.

The man’s identity and cause of death are unknown at this time.