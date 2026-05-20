Body found in abandoned building near Ludlow Massacre Memorial Site being investigated as suspicious death

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in an abandoned building near the Ludlow Massacre Memorial Site.

Investigators say the body was found by a visitor in a building in the area of Country Road 44 and County Road 61.5 on Sunday afternoon about 15 miles north of Trinidad, Colo. The body has been identified as 43-year-old James Hedges of Trinidad.

"The circumstances surrounding the death appear to be suspicious at this time," a Tuesday release from CBI stated. The release did not say why they believe the death to be suspicious or whether there are any suspects.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact CBI or the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office at 719-846-2211 ext. 7.

The memorial, erected in 1918 by the United Mine Workers, pays tribute to those who died during the Ludlow Massacre of 1914. More than 20 people — including striking miners, women and children who had been evicted from company-owned homes and moved into tent colonies — were killed in the massacre, according to History Colorado.