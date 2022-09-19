Body found during search for missing man in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities found a body under a rock ledge in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space Sunday afternoon during a search for a missing man.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing man in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space.

A group of hikers said they had become separated from each other and were missing a member of their party. Multiple agencies — including Emergency Services personnel, deputies, rangers from Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, and UCHealth medical crews — searched until midnight, when the operation was put on hold until daylight.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 19, 7am

The search resumed around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Around noon Sunday, the sheriff's office posted a tweet about the search, saying a man named Torin Thorsgard had gone missing the night prior. That tweet has since been deleted.

At 12:25 p.m., a deceased man was found under a rock ledge, the sheriff's office said. The body was recovered and the incident remains under investigation.

The person has not been identified as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.