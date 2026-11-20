LITTLETON, COLO. — A body found in Park County on Thursday is believed to be a missing city of Littleton employee, officials said.

The Littleton Police Department said the body, believed to be 38-year-old Tyler Barton, was found in Park County.

Investigators worked with Toyota to locate Barton’s Tacoma truck, which was outside a 2-mile search perimeter search.

He was reported missing on Monday.

While there was no evidence to suggest foul play, the Park County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Barton had been an employee of the city of Littleton for more than 10 years, serving as the city’s media production and engineering manager.