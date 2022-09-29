Body found at Poudre River Trailhead in Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police in Windsor are investigating the circumstances around a body found at a Poudre River Trailhead early Thursday.

On Thursday around 7:45 a.m., police began investigating a deceased person who was discovered at the Poudre River Trailhead near River West Drive and Colorado Boulevard, just south of Weld County Road 68.



Traffic in Colorado Boulevard was temporarily impacted while police investigated the death.

Investigators said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

No other details were available as of Thursday morning.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call Windsor Police Department Det. Thomas Olson at 970-674-6436 or via email at tolson@windsorgov.com.