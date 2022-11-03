Body found amid search for missing Grand Junction hunter near Black Canyon National Park

DENVER — Montrose County search crews discovered a body during a search for a missing Grand Junction hunter near Black Canyon National Park.

Calvin Prochnow had been reported missing on Sunday and crews have been canvassing the area for the man since then.

On Tuesday, a body was spotted in steep and rugged terrain on the south side of Red Canyon in a very remote location, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

A helicopter was used Wednesday morning as Montrose County search crews recovered the body.

At this time, the identification of the body is pending official release from the Montrose County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff's office said it does not suspect foul play.