Boating season is now underway in Colorado, but not all state parks are open just yet

DENVER — Boating opening dates across state parks are the official start of spring in Colorado, so if you’ve been aching to get out, we’ve got good news for you: The wait is (partially) over.

That’s because Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has released its 2025 opening dates for six state parks in the northeast part of the state.

Before you head for the waters, however, you’ll need to do several things: Make sure your boat is registered, purchase an aquatic nuisance species (ANS) stamp and follow all ANS inspection requirements. Inspections can be done at a state park or a CPW administrative office during weekdays.

Boating season opening dates are as follows:



Barr Lake: Monday, April 1 at 8 a.m.

Boyd Lake: Monday, March 10 at 8 a.m.

Chatfield: TBD pending ice conditions

Cherry Creek: Monday, March 10 at 8 a.m.

Eleven Mile and Spinney: TBD pending ice conditions, but not before April 15

Jackson Lake: Opened March 1

North Sterling: Saturday, March 15 at 8 a.m.

St Vrain: Opened March 1

All boats are also required to have one Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person on board. Life jackets can save lives when they fit properly and are worn when recreating on the water. Boaters are also encouraged to take a boating safety course with CPW to learn navigation safety and what to do in case of an accident.

A CPW spokesperson said that because of recent tree operations at Chatfield, boaters should be aware of potential exposed tree stumps in the areas around the reservoir marked in orange in the below map. Stumps may not be visible due to water levels. They will be removed when reservoir levels allow.