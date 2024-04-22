Boater pulled from Aurora reservoir dies at hospital

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was pulled from the Aurora Reservoir after his boat capsized Monday morning died at the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora Reservoir Park Rangers were nearby when the small boat capsized around 9:30 a.m. and pulled the man out of the water and provided first aid.

Aurora Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and provided advanced life support. He was then transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Initially, crews requested additional support from South Metro Fire Rescue's Dive Team. However, upon learning that only one person had sustained injuries and was out of the water, the dive team's support was no longer needed.

Authorities are investigating what caused the boat to overturn. The victim's identity has not been released.

