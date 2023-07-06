Watch Now
Blind Denver skateboarder is nearly at the top in nationwide competition

Meet Jon Baron, a Denver skateboarder who happens to be blind. He's nearly at the top in a nationwide competition.
DENVER — Meet Jon Baron, a Denver skateboarder who happens to be blind. He's been skating for more than 25 years and is nearly at the top in a nationwide competition.

You can help Jon reach his dreams by visiting skateparkhero.org/2023/jon-baron and vote for Jon Baron.

Learn more about Jon in the video below:

