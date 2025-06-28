Blake Street Tavern successor now eyeing December opening amid $1M repair bill

The new iteration of Blake Street Tavern, once expected to debut by Rockies Opening Day, is still coming, according to its operator.

But the aim now is to open in December.

Jeff Moerke, who is working to open what will be called The Tavern on Blake Street, said the delay is due to a need to upgrade the building’s plumbing and HVAC systems, plus the back patio.

“We were at the 11th hour of the deal and had our (building) inspection with the landlord … They are working tremendously to try and combat this situation for our long-term goals and future. But it’s a million-dollar expense for us or them at the end of the day,” he said.

Since then, Moerke and his wife Ashley, who also own and operate The Tavern Kitchen & Bar in Snowmass, have been negotiating with Urban Renaissance Group, the Seattle-based owner of 2301 Blake St., over a lease for the 18,000-square-foot space.

Continue reading on The Denver Post