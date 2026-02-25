Black Student Success initiative drives literacy growth at Denver Public Schools

DENVER — Denver Public Schools is highlighting measurable academic gains for Black students across the district.

Through its Black Student Success initiative, the district's reading proficiency rate has increased within the past two years since the program started.

Inside classrooms at Joe Shoemaker School, students are building more than just reading skills, but confidence as well.

“Their competences proceed in their confidence,” DPS Director of Black Student Success Michael Atkins said.

Denver7

The school is part of DPS’ Black Student Success initiative, supporting nearly 800 students.

“Currently, we have five schools, elementary schools, that are a part of the BSS, the Black Student Success cohort. We are funded out of title dollars and general funds,” Atkins said.

The focus is on early literacy. The district is targeting kindergarten through second grade because by third grade, DPS said students transition from learning to read to reading to learn.

“Two years ago, Joe Shoemaker had about a 20% proficiency rate in kindergarten, first, and second for their black students,” Atkins said. “Currently today, kindergarten, first, and second, we are about 65% and on track to hit our goal of 80% by the end of the year.”

District leaders said the strategy includes targeted teacher training, culturally responsive instruction and a strong emphasis on belonging.

“When you shift the trajectory and the mindsets of our adults to show up differently in front of them, that they always rise to the occasion,” Atkins said.

The joy can be seen on many students face even as they describe their favorite book at the moment.

“The octopus comes in, and then the octopus says, I’m the real princess,” kindergarten student Axlaam Noor said.

District leaders said they plan to expand the program to nine schools next year.

The highest ever recorded literacy rate for Black students within DPS was at 51% for the 2018-2019 school year. DPS said they have already surpassed that this school year.