Black Pride Colorado holds events for Pride and Juneteenth

DENVER — This weekend, Black Pride Colorado will host a series of events in honor of Pride Month and Juneteenth.

“Thursday, we will be starting with our conscious consumption, which is education around cannabis,” Dr. Tara Jae, Black Pride Colorado said. “On Friday, with our partnership with the Botanic Gardens we have our gala which, which is our Black Excellence Gala. We're super excited about Saturday, we have our bock party with Denver film.”

Dr. Jae said the block party starts at noon and will be held in outdoor space in between Tattered Cover and the Sie Film Center.

“Family friendly, and we will have food trucks out in the back. We have a couple of performers coming in. We'll have some resource, vendors are going to be there so it'll be nice, relaxing and get everyone excited, and then people can jump over to Juneteenth afterwards,” Dr. Jae said.

Keith Garcia, artistic director of the Sie Film Center said the center is looking forward to hosting Black Pride events.

Black Pride Colorado

“Our partnership with Black Pride Colorado is one of my favorite partnerships that's started to grow. We've worked with them over the last couple of years. And what we're doing is really trying to strengthen the voices that we get to hear through the scope of cinema, which often some of the most marginalized communities have some of the best films and best stories to tell,” Garcia said.

Other events include a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Red Rocks on Monday, June 19th, the Juneteenth Holiday.

“It's about the representation. Juneteenth is very much about our liberation, and we're not all free until we're really looking at the different subsets within the community. So bringing our queerness in with our blackness and the liberation of all of it, it's just going to be a fun celebration,” Dr. Jae said. “This is our third year and just from the first year, just one of the connections to the fact that I continuously hear from folks, 'I did not know I needed this'. But it's also the education piece that we're really looking at as well, because a lot of folks, a lot of Black queer folks don't know their history.”