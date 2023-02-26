Watch Now
Black History Month: Denver poet JC Futrell performs poem 'BRICS'

As Black History Month comes to an end, Denver poet JC Futrell is highlighting the role Coloradans have played in Black history.
jc futrell pic.jpg
Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 12:41:37-05

The spoken-word artist and educator's poetry focuses primarily on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

He spoke with Jessica Crawford and Katie Lasalle on the Denver7 weekend morning show.

"I see poetry as a healing mechanism, a healing device vehicle. I've connected with people from all over the world through the power of the spoken word," says Futrell. "And I truly believe that it is kind of the great equalizer when it comes to being creative."

Futrell's love of poetry has a uniquely Colorado origin.

"When I found slam and performance poetry, it was the early 2000s," says Futrell. "I found myself wandering into the Mercury Café on a Sunday night for the open mic and the jam, and then the poetry slam that I had never seen before. And I just fell in love with it. Almost immediately, I saw poets get up on stage and reveal the most vulnerable things in their lives, and in their identities, and how they saw themselves. And I immediately felt at home and wanted to be a part of that community."

Sunday on Denver7, Futrell recited the poem BRICS, which you can watch in the video player above. The poem references history-makers in Colorado, as well as some well-known local landmarks.

"BRICS is a poem that I wrote for the first anniversary of the Black Resilience in Colorado (BRIC) fund. That is a scholarship, and loan, and foundational-giving program through the Denver foundation," says Futrell. "We work primarily with organizations that have a primarily African-American board or staff, and distribute services within African-American communities. And that first year, we had given out more than a million dollars to 62 different organizations throughout the state of Colorado."

You can find more of Futrell's work on Spotify, Tidal, and Tiktok. Just search for @PanamaSoweto.

To donate to the Black Resilience in Colorado fund, click here.

