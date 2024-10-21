Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park turns 25 Monday!

MONTROSE, Colo. — Happy Birthday, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park! One of America’s newest national parks turns 25 on Monday.

President Herbert Hoover first proclaimed the park a national monument on March 2, 1933. Congress redesignated it as a national park on October 21, 1999, and President Bill Clinton signed it into law.

Large volcanoes and the Gunnison River helped carve out the steep, narrow canyon over about 60 million years, leading to one of Colorado's most awe-inspiring national parks.

Tami Roberts

The park is divided by the canyon into a North Rim and South Rim.

The entrance to the South Rim is about 12 miles east of Montrose off U.S. Highway 50, and the North Rim entrance is about 11 miles southwest of Crawford off CO Highway 92.

The park is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Some roads into the park have limited access or are closed entirely in winter. No reservations are required.

The South Rim Visitor Center will be celebrating the park's 25th birthday Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center will have informational displays and birthday cupcakes for the public.