Bird flu wipes out more than 85% of Colorado's commercial hen population

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Disposal continued Thursday outside an egg-producing facility in Weld County after a bird flu outbreak cost the company more than a million hens.

Denver7 watched as crews took safety precautions before entering and exiting what appeared to be a makeshift disposal site across Morning Fresh Farms. A road closure is in place at Weld County Rd 34 between WCR 31 and WCR 33 due to a quarantine of the surrounding area to prevent the further spread of the disease.

"More than 85% of commercial egg-laying hens have been affected by this disease, which is a huge number, unfortunately, for the birds in Colorado," Dr. Morgan McCarty, assistant state veterinarian at the Colorado Department of Agriculture, said. The last outbreak in the U.S. happened between 2014-2015 but did not impact Colorado.

So far, the disease has resulted in the deaths of more than 4.7 million chickens. The state saw its first infections in April of this year.

"Because it is spread by the migratory waterfowl, like ducks and geese, and because they are currently in their migratory pattern, we don't really see an end in sight for the potential for infection," McCarty said.

Most recently, a backyard flock in Boulder County became infected, triggering a large quarantine area to prevent the transport of poultry.

"It really just sets as a reminder to us how important it is for flocks, whether they're commercial or backyard flocks, to practice really good biosecurity and keep their domestic birds away from wild birds," McCarty said.

Places like Wardle Feed and Pet Supply in Wheat Ridge have been hosting online classes to teach backyard coop owners best practices. The next class is happening Saturday.

And while the spread of the disease isn't slowing down anytime soon, McCarty doesn't expect we'll see a shortage of eggs at the grocery store, but prices will remain higher than normal.

You can learn more about the outbreak and how to best protect your flock by visiting the Colorado Department of Agriculture's website.