Bipartisan effort underway to secure the release of Durango family detained by ICE

DURANGO, Colo. – A bipartisan effort is underway to call for the release of a Durango family who was recently detained by ICE.

Democratic U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper and a representative for Republican Congressman Jeff Hurd said they are working to secure the release of Fernando Jaramillo-Solano, 45, along with his two children, ages 12 and 15.

The family was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while driving near their home Monday, October 27th.

The family was held at the ICE building in Durango before being transferred to a facility in Texas.

“They are at a family detention center, but it's still a very tough place to be. Those types of places are meant for mothers and their children because that's who we see come a lot across the border with children. So we know it's a tough place for the father to be, as they continuously try to pressure him and the son to sign deportation orders,” said Enrique Arturo Orozco-Perez, who is the co-executive director of Compañeros: Four Corners Immigration Resource Center.

Southwestern Colorado Family detained by ICE in Durango endured '36 hours in a dungeon': Nonprofit Óscar Contreras

Compañeros has been assisting the family with legal representation and other resources.

“We also see this glimmer of hope of Bennett, of Hickenlooper, of Hurd, and as I've mentioned, we'd love to hear (Gabe) Evans take on this task, working together to free an innocent family who, again, were doing it by the book the right way. So we appreciate the efforts of these elected officials. We thank them for for working in whatever capacity they have, and we continue to implore them to raise their voices,” Orozco-Perez said.

Orozco-Perez added the family’s attorney’s are scheduled to meet with immigration officials this week.

“We have lawyers retained in Texas that are currently going to meet with ICE officials to go over this case and see what we can do when it comes to parole and release of the family. What those talks look like, what is being said? I have no idea until we get the phone call from the lawyers,” Orozco-Perez said.

Days of protests in Durango immediately followed the family’s detainment.

Last week, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into an incident involving a video showing a federal agent grabbing a protesters phone, throwing it, grabbing her by the neck, and then slamming her to the ground.