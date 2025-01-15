Bill to legalize synthetic version of psilocybin in Colorado advances

DENVER — A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill they hope will bring relief to veterans and others suffering from serious mental health disorders in Colorado.

The bill would allow Colorado doctors to prescribe a synthetic version of psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in mushrooms.

The measure would only take effect if the Food and Drug Administration approve psilocybin.

As a combat veteran, State Rep. Anthony Hartsook, R-Parker, says he’s seen many fellow vets struggle with their mental health.

“I've seen a lot of my vet fellow veterans and soldiers that have had PTSD,”’said Hartsook.

He says for some of them, traditional treatments just aren't enough.

That’s why he introduced HB25-1063, which would make crystalline polymorph psilocybin legal to prescribe, dispense, distribute, possess, use, and market in Colorado.

"This is designed to treat veterans or anybody that has PTSD, a traumatic brain injury, depression that hasn't responded to other treatments,” said Hartsook.

State Rep. Kyle Brown, D-Louisville, is also sponsoring the bill.

“I think I hear from my constituents regularly that access to mental health and mental health treatment is incredibly important and incredibly challenging,” said Brown.

State Sen. Dafna Michaelson Janet, D-Commerce City, is sponsoring the bill in the Senate.

Scientists have been studying to see if psilocybin can help treat a range of mental health disorders like PTSD.

While some studies have shown promising signs, Dr. Ed MacPhee, a psychiatrist and associate professor of clinical practice at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, said the research is limited.

“You can infer from the studies that psilocybin will improve anxiety and depression and so it will probably help with PTSD. But again, until you study these things, you really don’t know,” said MacPhee.

If approved, the measure would only go into effect if the FDA approves psilocybin.

In 2023, the FDA began allowing drug makers to conduct clinical trials.

"The FDA moves at its own pace. My impression is that I hope that they will take action on the particular studies in the next year or two,” said Brown.

Hartsook and Brown said it will be important for Colorado to have done some groundwork so doctors and patients will be ready if the FDA gives its approval.

“Coloradans have shown support for natural psychedelic treatment options when they passed Prop 122, and this bill would help prepare Colorado’s medical industry to start prescribing synthesized psilocybin for Coloradans with certain mental health conditions,” said Brown.

While Brown said he sees HB25-1063 as a companion to Proposition 122, Hartsook does not.

Hartsook said he was against the ballot measure.

"They're completely different issues," Hartsook told Denver7 after a committe hearing. "One legalized mushrooms and that has nothing to do with what we'll work with."

Hartsook said he sees the bill as a chance to help Coloradans who've long been suffering from mental disorders like PTSD.

The bill advanced from the House Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday by of vote of 12-1.

State Rep. Brandi Bradley, R-Littleton, voted against the measure.

“I just have some more questions,” Bradley said. “I want to see the numbers. As a healthcare worker, I’d be remiss not to see the numbers. I need to see the statistical evidence that this is actually working, that we’re not providing treatment to provide another treatment.”

It will now go to the full House of consideration.