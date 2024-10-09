Big Bones Canine Rescue saves dogs from kill shelters, pairs them with Colorado families

WINDSOR, Colo. — October is National Adopt a Dog Month, and Denver7 is highlighting one Colorado rescue that's doing everything it can to save dogs from kill shelters and find them forever homes.

Kristie Fisher started Big Bones Canine Rescue (BBCR) 14 years ago in Windsor. The nonprofit rescues dogs that are set to be euthanized in kill shelters across the country and brings them to Colorado for a new life.

"There are so many dogs out there that need saving. Here we take dogs from Texas, California, Mexico, Kansas, and New Mexico, but our biggest ones weekly are probably California and Texas," said Fisher.

Richard Butler

BBCR has two additional locations in Wellington and Porter, Oklahoma.

In addition to the dog rescue, Fisher has two other jobs. She says her passion for animals keeps her going.

"You know, it's hard when you have a passion that you want to put so much energy into but yet you still have to take care of your kids and your family. When you have that passion, it's hard to give that energy to everything. But you learn, and it's fun. I love it," she said.

Richard Butler

BBCR does a lot of work to get dogs ready for adoption. The animals are vaccinated and neutered before they go to their new homes. They are also treated for any illnesses or injuries they may have.

"It takes a village. I could never do it without all the volunteers helping," said Fisher.

Bob Bellamy and his wife have volunteered with BBCR for the past two years. Bellamy volunteers in the mornings, making sure the dogs are fed and exercised.

"One of the things I find most rewarding is just being a part of that transformation process for a dog that comes in here scared to death, maybe had been abused, maybe you can't even approach that dog. But over time, they start building trust again with people," said Bellamy.

Bob Bellamy & Richard Butler

"To see a family come and fall in love with that dog, that to me is what it's all about, as far as working with rescue dogs. So that's what keeps me coming back," Bellamy said.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, head over to Big Bones Canine Rescue's website for more information.