Bicyclist struck, killed by a light rail train in Denver on Thursday evening

DENVER — A bicyclist died after they were struck by a light rail train in Denver on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at Havana Street and Smith Road.

Jay Casillas, technician with the Denver Police Department, said preliminary information showed that the bicyclist was riding on the northeast side and started to cross the tracks to the southeast side at the time of the crash. The train was headed westbound when it struck the bicyclist around 9:52 p.m.

The victim died at the scene. The person has not been identified.

Havana Street was closed at Smith Road after the crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. No other information was available as of Friday morning.