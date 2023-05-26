Bicyclist killed overnight in hit-and-run crash along E. Colfax Avenue, driver arrested hours later

AURORA, Colo. — A driver struck a bicyclist, killing him, and left the scene along E. Colfax Avenue late Thursday, according to Aurora police.
Around 11:10 p.m., the Aurora Police Department began investigating the crash, which happened around E. Colfax Avenue and Kenton Street.
The 56-year-old man on the bicycle died at the scene and the driver did not stop, police said. The bicyclist was found in the eastbound lanes.
All westbound lanes of E. Colfax Avenue were closed between Joliet Street and Kingston Street.
Based on the investigation, police determined that the driver had been in a 2020 black Nissan Altima. Shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, police found the vehicle and the driver, who was identified as 21-year-old Jose Moya, along the 13600 block of E. Colfax Avenue.
The car had damage consistent with a crash with a bicyclist, police said.
Moya told police that he had been in a crash.
He was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
The victim has not been identified.
Anybody who has dash camera footage of the crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. No other details were immediately available.