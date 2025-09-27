Bicyclist killed in crash with SUV in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a bicyclist in Boulder County on Friday evening.

It happened around 7:41 p.m. on US 287 and Boulder County Road 4, north of Longmont.

CSP said the bicyclist, a man in his mid-twenties, was killed in the crash involving a 2006 Honda SUV.

The 50-year-old driver of the SUV remained on scene.

No citations have been issued as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the bicyclist, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, will be released by the Boulder County Coroner after the next of kin is notified.