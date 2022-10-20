Bicyclist dies after he was hit by train in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A bicyclist was struck by a train in northwest Grand Junction on Thursday and died at the scene.

The Grand Junction Police Department said around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, its officers received multiple reports about a person who had been struck by a train along the 2300 block of River Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they determined the man has trespassed on railroad property while trying to cross the tracks on his bicycle. He was hit by the train and died, police said.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office will identify the man.

No other details were available and the investigation is ongoing.