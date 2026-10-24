'Best place on earth out here,' the love and legacy behind the Conifer football program

CONIFER, Colo. — Denver7's Beyond the End Zone highlights local student-athletes who have shown incredible resiliency, character, and heart, because sometimes the best stories extend beyond the field and after the whistle.

When Conifer High School opened in 1996, Larry Fitzmaurice took the reins of a brand-new football program. Before then, kids from this mountain community played for Evergreen. But with a new school came a new team, and soon, a foothills rivalry was born.

"I had a lot of people actually told me not to take the job. They thought there was no way that we could have a program there kind of splitting Evergreen kids up. The first four years, we probably won like, three games maybe, I can't for sure know, but we didn’t win very many," Fitzmaurice said.

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Fitzmaurice did not give up on this program, believing in the players and what they could build in Conifer. He explained just how deep the roots of this mountain rivalry run as these players grow up as teammates in youth football, only to later line up on opposite sides.

"Some of them probably went to school. Same schools when they split, but they know each other from being real small. The parents know each other. I mean, it's probably right now as far as wins both sides, we're probably real close to each other," Fitzmaurice said.

For over two decades, Fitzmaurice would coach the Lobos. The field now bears his name, and as he walks it today, decades of memories come rushing back.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

"It's beautiful. You can't be the scenery here. Up in the mountains, the fresh air. It's going to be cold, but that's alright. That's football," Fitzmaurice said.

For the past three years, the Mountain Bowl trophy has belonged to Conifer. But current head coach Matthew Steinfield knows this rivalry is about more than who takes home the hardware. It’s about the tradition and community behind it.

"It truly is special and on Friday night, everyone will see that when they're up here and they see this place filled, they see our community come out strong and in support of these young men that dedicate all this time and effort to being better men. It's what it should be about, Friday Night Lights," Steinfield said.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

For many of the players, there are family ties with playing football. Defensive Line Coach Alex Lizzi graduated from Conifer High School in 2001 playing offensive center for the Lobos.

"It's a big deal because these boys grew up playing together in a youth football league, and when they enter high school, they split. So they built bonds that now they still have with them, but have to put aside while they compete," Lizzi said.

He is not the lonesome Lizzi on the field, he has two sons who he coaches on the team. His oldest, Everett is a junior wearing the same number he wore and playing the same position too.

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"It's cool knowing how to follow in his footsteps and how I I'm trying to live up to, like, try to be like how he was," Everett Lizzi said.

The tradition isn’t just carried by the players. For 14 years, Max Barker has given Conifer football a voice, calling the names and moments that have become part of its history. Friday marked his 101st game behind the mic.

"I've seen a lot of good football, a little bit of bad football," said Barker. "But I've seen a lot of people just really care about the players and put everything they have into it, and it shows on the field."

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

As thrilling as it is to have this responsibility, Barker explained it is a way to keep contributing to a community that has given his family so much.

"I just enjoy the atmosphere. I enjoy being able to give back. I feel like my kid's got so much from his coaching staff from the school," said Barker. I'm just happy to be able to bring some of that to the current parents, the current players, and I love it."