‘Belligerent’ Frontier passenger allegedly strikes attendant with intercom phone at DIA

Air Travel
David Zalubowski/AP
A Frontier Airlines jetliner takes off from a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 21, 2023
DENVER — A Frontier Airlines attendant was struck with an intercom phone by a "belligerent" passenger who was asked to deplane the aircraft at Denver International Airport Sunday morning, according to a statement from the airline.

The female passenger, identified by police as Shuri Turner, was arrested and charged with assault, according to the Denver Police Department.

She was cited, released and booked another flight home, police said.

The Frontier flight was headed to Tampa, Florida, and parked at the gate in Concourse A around 3:55 a.m. when the alleged disturbance occurred.

Turner was asked to deplane after becoming belligerent while waiting for the flight to depart, according to Frontier Airlines.

At some point during the disturbance, Turner allegedly struck a Frontier flight attendant with the intercom phone while airline personnel were escorting her off the plane, according to police.

The extent of the employee's injuries is not known.

Police said officers assisted Turner with booking another flight.

