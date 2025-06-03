Bear spotted roaming backyards in Arapahoe County, Lone Tree captured and relocated

DENVER — A very busy black bear that’s been spotted numerous times roaming around residential areas in Arapahoe County and Lone Tree has been issued an eviction notice.

Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tranquilized the bear with a dart and released it back into better bear habitat, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the animal was found wandering in the 5800 block of S. Genoa Court on Saturday. When deputies responded, they found the bear in the backyard of a home. It later showed up that same day at another house in the 27500 block of E. Elmhurst Place in Aurora.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

CPW said the animal is the same bear seen wandering around parts of Lone Tree.

Wildlife officers said that the bear was likely looking for trash and reminded residents to keep waste bins locked. They also advised them to take precautions such as removing pet food and bird feeders from the outside.

Saturday’s incident is one of multiple bear sightings in Colorado in the past couple of weeks.