Bear put down after charging at 2 boys in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bear that twice charged at two boys in a heavily wooded area in Colorado Springs Wednesday was euthanized, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Sunday.

The sow, estimated to be 150 pounds, was tracked down by wildlife officers the same day and put down, CPW said.

The animal’s two cubs were trapped and tranquilized in hopes of relocating them. However, one of the cubs did not survive.

“The death of the cub was a sad reminder of why CPW is reluctant to tranquilize wildlife. There are many risks involved when tranquilizing wildlife,” CPW Wildlife Manager Tim Kroening said in a news release.

The surviving cub was relocated to a remote mountain location.

“This was an unfortunate situation where a sow had become dangerously aggressive toward people instead of being scared of humans,” Kroening said. “There was no choice but to put it down after it repeatedly charged people.”