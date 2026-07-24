Bear attack reported near Boulder County's Beaver Reservoir, one person injured, per CPW

One person is injured after a reported bear attack in Boulder County, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

A Boulder County sheriff's office spokesperson said their office received a call around 12:40 p.m. about a man who was found injured and unconscious, potentially due to wildlife. The man was airlifted to the hospital for advanced medical treatment, the spokesperson said.

CPW said they were responding to the reported attack near Beaver Reservoir around 3 p.m. The reservoir is northwest of Ward.

Officials did not share any further information about the attack or its severity. Denver7 is working to learn more.

CPW reported in April that they'd received 98 reports of bear activity across 22 Colorado counties so far in 2026 — 77% of the 2025 year-end total — with the number expected to "increase substantially."

In that release, officials said that prolonged dry weather could lead to a rise in human-bear conflicts as availability of natural food decreases.

This is a developing story that will be updated.