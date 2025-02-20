Barricaded suspect shoots deputy in the hand, Adams County Sheriff's Office says

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A barricaded suspect opened fire on Adams County deputies on Thursday morning, striking one deputy in the hand, the sheriff's office said.

Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies, SWAT and Brighton Police Department officers responded to the 20400 block of E. 160th Avenue on Thursday around 8:30 a.m. to serve a search warrant in connection with an investigation by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force, or C-MATT.

"When they approached to start serving the search warrant, a female started shouting that she was not going to cooperate, saying that she had hostages in the house with her and that she was not going to come out," said Sgt. Adam Sherman, public information officer for the sheriff's office. "At that point, the SWAT team backed off."

Negotiations with the woman continued for several hours and a shelter-in-place order was issued for residences in the vicinity.

"Our team kept attempting negotiations," he said. "Eventually, the other residents of the home did come out safely and everybody was uninjured. It was just her remaining."

When SWAT members attempted to enter the home around 11:30 a.m., the barricaded suspect opened fire on them and they backed away, the sheriff's office said. One deputy was shot in the hand. The injury is not life-threatening.

"As our team was backing off, they heard what appeared to be a possible gunshot from inside," Sherman said.

He said law enforcement believe the woman is deceased from a self-inflicted injury. The 17th Judicial Critical Response Team has taken over the investigation.

The coroner's office will identify the woman, and her cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office added shortly after noon that an outbuilding on the property had caught fire and was extinguished by Brighton Fire Rescue District firefighters. It's not clear if this is connected to the barricaded suspect.