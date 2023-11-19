Barricaded assault suspect sets fire to Denver home, police say

DENVER — One person was transported to the hospital after police said a barricaded suspect set fire to a home in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood Sunday.

Around 2 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of S. Tennyson Street on a report of an assault, according to Denver Police Sgt. David Abeyta.

Abeyta said the suspect ran back into the home and refused to come out after officers arrived on scene.

During negotiations, the suspect allegedly set fire to the duplex and eventually came out and was taken into custody, according to Abeyta.

The Denver Fire Department arrived and quickly contained the blaze to the room it was started in, DFD said in a news release.

The condition of the person transported to the hospital is not known. It’s unclear if the hospitalized individual is the suspect.

Abeyta said the suspect, whose name has not been released, is being held on assault charges. However, the district attorney could decide to file additional charges.