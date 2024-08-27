Barr Lake construction should wrap up before return of nesting birds

DENVER — Barr Lake State Park, just north of Denver International Airport, is known for its diverse wildlife, scenic views, and relaxing trails.

Judy McNickle and her daughter have been coming to the park for years, mostly to photograph the wildlife.

"We were looking for the ibis and the lazuli bunting. Didn't see either one, but it is still fun," said McNickle.

Park Manager Lisa Gill said people visit Barr Lake for many reasons.

"They walk, they ride their horse, bike ride. You see a lot of people, at Barr Lake, looking at the birds," she said.

Denver7, Colin Riley Judy McNickle (left) and her daughter Cathy Mealey (right) come to Barr Lake to photograph the wildlife.

Nesting birds—like bald eagles and other raptors—call the lake home, returning every January to lay their eggs. But construction on the lake's dike threatened to disturb their annual ritual.

The Farmer's Reservoir & Irrigation Company owns Barr Lake Reservoir. A 15-foot-wide dirt dike protects the surrounding area from flooding and provides a walking trail for visitors.

Necessary work, which has been delayed for decades, was initiated after heavy erosion was noticed on the dike.

"They're removing vegetation to prevent it from growing into the berm. As that vegetation grows into it, it acts as a conduit for water to travel through, and then helps erode away the dirt," said Gill.

Denver7 File photograph of a bald eagle at Barr Lake State Park.

The erosion—and an increased water level in the reservoir—motivated FRICO to start removing roots and widening the structure. Cottonwood trees were mostly to blame, as their roots can stretch deep underground. The downed trees will be converted into habitats for other animals.

"They're widening the surface from 15 to 22 feet. Then they're increasing the slope to a two-to-one slope, and they're armoring the side facing the reservoir to help wave action from having less of an impact on it. It's long-term, sort of, viability, in order to protect human health and safety, property," said Gill.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife oversees the health and safety of the local wildlife. CPW leases the reservoir from FRICO and can only make recommendations regarding the work being done. To mitigate damage to the environment, CPW brought together conservancy groups and construction crews.

"One of the things that CPW has brought forward is timing on when raptors, such as Eagles, are susceptible. So, for example, when they're nesting. FRICO did not start their work this year until August in order to be respectful of that," said Gill.

Denver7, Colin Riley Excavation being done on the dike.

The raptors are gone for the season and will not begin to return until January, after this section of construction is completed. No heavy work is taking place near existing Eagle nests.

"We have weekly raptor monitors that can assess basically historic sites and current sites. And evaluate for whether we need to do more to protect them," said Gill. "So, look at what damage, basically, is caused to this current habitat, what we can do to repair it while also being mindful of not undermining the work that FRICO is doing," she said.

Mindfulness is key to keeping Barr Lake an important place for both wildlife and visitors like Judy McNickle.

"I just think it's a nice place to come and spend some time," she said.