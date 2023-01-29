Watch Now
Bank slide shuts down Cameron Pass amid dangerous avalanche conditions; road reopens

Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 13:17:03-05

DENVER — A bank slide buried parts of Poudre Canyon Road Sunday, forcing the Colorado Department of Transportation to shut down Cameron Pass amid dangerous avalanche conditions. The highway reopened around 11 a.m.

The highway was closed between Sleepin Elephant and County Road 61 after several feet of snow slid off from the bank and covered parts of Colorado 14.

The area where the slide occurred is under dangerous avalanche conditions, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

An avalanche warning is in effect for the Park Range and Elkhead Mountains.

The CAIC said due to heavy snowfall in the area, very dangerous conditions exist and a large avalanche can easily be triggered, some will release spontaneously.

They are advising people to avoid avalanche conditions.

