Bandimere Speedway property: What could come next after it moves from the area?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — What could be in store for the property occupied by the Bandimere Speedway after its owners announced a 65-year run was coming to an end last week?



Since Friday's announcement there has been a lot of speculation about the future of the property, so Denver7 went to the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning office to try to find some answers.

As of right now — we were only able to find out that the property is zoned as a "planned development" — meaning it can be used for any type of development — such as residential, commericial or industrial.

Denver7 spoke with neighbors in the area to see what they'd like to see in their growing community.

"Pretty much anything else, having a speedway by your house isn’t the best thing," said Michael Wynar. "Anything would be great."

Lindsay Thenell and her family said they were excited to move into their home a year ago, knowing that the speedway was so close. Now, they're looking forward to see what will take over the property.

"We're just excited to see this area grow and to... you know, see businesses thrive here and more families move in. So we're excited for any changes that come," said Thenell.



The speedway will officially shut down in October at the end of the 2023 drag racing season.

Denver7 was told the negotation between the seller and buyer will likely be kept under wraps for the time being.

The county said the property is still in the process of being sold and could be officially sold by July.