Ballots for Colorado's 2022 general election will start reaching mailboxes soon

DENVER — Check your mailboxes: The 2022 general election ballots are on their way out to registered voters in Colorado.

All ballots will be mailed out by Oct. 21. Early voting starts Oct. 24, though some locations may open earlier.

Colorado's general election is Nov. 8.

Across Colorado, there are 411 drop boxes and 350 voting centers for the 2022 general election.

360 In-Depth: As Election Day nears, here's what you'll see in your ballot

Registered voters can track their ballot from when it is sent out to their homes to when it is counted. Click here to sign up for these notifications.

To vote via mail, send your ballot back by Oct. 31. After this date, you can drop it in a drop box or at a voting center.

To vote in person, visit a voting center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m on Nov. 8. You can still vote if you're waiting in line at a center at 7 p.m.

Still need to register to vote? In Colorado, you can register to vote up to and on Election Day. If you're eligible, you can update your voter registration through GoVoteColorado.gov until Oct. 31 to receive your ballot in the mail. You can still register after this date, but you must vote at a voting center on Election Day.

Multiple federal and state offices are up for grabs this year, including governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and treasurer. The ballot also includes 11 statewide issues.

Click here to access the Ballot Information Booklet. It is available in both English and Spanish, and as an audio file.

The Better Business Bureau is warning residents about election scams, which can come as a phone call, email or text message.

"A lot of these phishing messages are going to look like polls or surveys or even a request for a donation," said Rebecca Barr with the BBB. "But they are all after your personal and financial information. We've even seen some phishing messages coming out saying 'You're not registered to vote' and again, they're after that personal information."

To check if you are registered to vote, go to GoVoteColorado.gov.

