Baker Community Garden needs $600K to survive

DENVER — Denver's Baker Community Garden is at risk of closing unless the community can raise $600,000 to purchase the property within two months.

The historic garden, managed by Denver Urban Gardens, has provided fresh food to the community for 30 years. All 22 plots are currently in use, and there is a waiting list each year.

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Ryan McCann, a garden leader with Denver Urban Gardens, said the garden is unlike anything else in the area.

"There's a handful of smaller other gardens here, but there's nothing like this one. It's very unique. This garden has a three-year waiting list."

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The garden has operated through a land-use agreement with the property owners. After the passing of a business partner, the property is now being put up for sale. McCann said the community is grateful to the landowners for allowing them to use the property over the years.

McCann said the garden's greatest asset is what it means to the people who use it.

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"I think the biggest value is that community piece where you have a lot of neighbors and friends that come together. It's really rare to have green spaces in an urban environment."

A fundraising campaign is now underway, led by local gardeners working to buy the property before time runs out.

"We're coming together to get the message out, collect any kind of donations we can, and maybe find a hero donor out there," McCann said.

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Community members who wish to donate can do so at dug.org/save-baker. Those with connections to potential investors, land trusts, or landowner partners are encouraged to contact Nessa Mogharreban, the executive director of Denver Urban Gardens, at nessa@dug.org.

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