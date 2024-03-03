Watch Now
Baggage screening issues impacting travel at DIA

Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 16:57:18-05

DENVER — Denver International Airport said screening issues with checked baggage are impacting travel at the airport Sunday.

The airport said on social media that the issue is impacting some airline customers and advised travelers to arrive early to allow more time for checked baggage.

The most impacted airlines are Southwest and United, according to DIA.

The problem arose around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The airport said crews have yet to determine the cause of the issue.

DIA said airline and airport staff are coordinating to resolve the matter by manually moving the bags to aircraft.

