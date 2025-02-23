Backcountry skier dies in avalanche on Berthoud Pass Saturday

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A backcountry skier is dead after being buried in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass Saturday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The skier-triggered avalanche happened on Mines Peak east of the pass, in a rocky part of the mountain face known as The Fingers, around 4:45 p.m.

“This was a large, persistent slab avalanche that broke at the ground across multiple terrain features,” the CAIC said in its initial report. Several first responder agencies in Grand County, as well as Flight for Life and Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment Team responded to the scene.

CAIC forecasters were scheduled to visit the site on Sunday to gather more information.

A second avalanche in Grand County buried multiple snowmobilers earlier in the day. A group of people were riding snowmobiles on Gravel Mountain near Grand Lake when they triggered an avalanche. CAIC captured before and after images of the avalanche.

CAIC

“The type of avalanches you can trigger right now can catch you off guard,” CAIC said.

No one was seriously hurt in the earlier slide.