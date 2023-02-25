Babysitter arrested in connection to 23-month-old's death in Conejos County

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — A babysitter was arrested Friday in connection to the death of a 23-month-old girl in southern Colorado.

On Jan. 31, the Conejos County girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

At the time of her death, she was in the care of Denise Cordova, 47, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Following an investigation by the Conejos County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from CBI, Cordova was arrested Friday. Her charges were not immediately available.

No further details were provided.