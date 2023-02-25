Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Babysitter arrested in connection to 23-month-old's death in Conejos County

Handcuffs
Denver7
Handcuffs
Posted at 10:33 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 00:33:26-05

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — A babysitter was arrested Friday in connection to the death of a 23-month-old girl in southern Colorado.

On Jan. 31, the Conejos County girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

At the time of her death, she was in the care of Denise Cordova, 47, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Following an investigation by the Conejos County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from CBI, Cordova was arrested Friday. Her charges were not immediately available.

No further details were provided.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here