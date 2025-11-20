AYA Foundation to host annual holiday market helping Colorado business owners

DENVER – This weekend, the AYA Foundation will host its annual Harambee Holiday Market to bring local business owners from underserved communities and community members together for holiday shopping.

The event is happening on Friday, Nov. 21 from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood.

“AYA Foundation supports Black-owned businesses throughout the Denver metro area and throughout the state and so last year we decided that it was an opportunity to have small businesses have a space to be able to sell their products. Whether it is that they’ve been in business for 10 years or they’re just getting online, it was just an opportunity and low-key entry to barrier to be able to sell products,” said Tonoa Manuel, Aya Foundation chief operating officer.

Manuel said AYA Foundation keeps the vendor fee low — around $25 — to make sure the market is accessible to business owners interested in taking part.

“Now in this year's Harambee, we have it where World Trade Center Denver sent us entrepreneurs too to be able to support and then The Shop at Matter, which is run by Rick Griffin — he supported three entrepreneurs to be able to come through Harambee this year. He was one of our vendors last year. So it's like, kind of that reach one, reach back,” Manuel said. "We have everything from shea butter lotions, teas, hair care products, books. We have a mobile librarian coming. We have coffees. I mean, you name it. We probably have it at the fall market."

Manuel said all are welcome and there are limited space vendors still hoping to sign up.

AYA Foundation