Award offered for man accused of stealing wedding gifts from Westminster venue

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police are offering an award for information that leads to the arrest of a Westminster wedding crasher who did more than just show up uninvited.

Westminster police said the man broke into a wedding venue in the 10200 block of Wadsworth Boulevard on Aug. 6 and stole several gifts.

Police shared a security video image of the man on Saturday. The image shows the man wearing an orange safety vest.

Westminster police

If anyone has information on this incident or knows the identity of the man, they are being asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

An award of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.