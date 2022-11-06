Avalanche color analyst Peter McNab dies at 70

DENVER — Longtime Colorado Avalanche color analyst Peter McNab has died, Altitude Sports announced on Sunday. He was 70.

McNab has provided analysis for the Avalanche since the team’s 1995-1996 inaugural season and began his broadcasting career for the New Jersey Devils during the 1987-88 season, according to his Altitude biography.

McNab was a native of Vancouver, B.C., and played hockey for the University of Denver. He played for the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and the Devils before starting in broadcasting.

The sports network announced his death on Twitter Sunday, saying, “The Altitude and KSE family are saddened to announce the passing of our friend, Peter McNab. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and the McNab family asks for privacy during this unimaginably difficult time.”

His cause of death is not known, but McNab announced last year that he was fighting cancer. He announced earlier this year that his cancer had gone into remission.