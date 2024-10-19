Automated 911 call leads Fort Collins police to fatal single-vehicle crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An automated 911 call from a driver’s cell phone led Fort Collins police to the scene of a deadly single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Police arrived to find the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder dead behind the wheel after crashing her SUV into a ravine on the east side of S. Collage Avenue near Triangle Drive, according to Fort Collins police.

Police said the woman was traveling southbound on College Avenue when she struck the center median, entered the northbound lanes, and veered off the roadway and into a group of trees before coming to a rest in the ravine.

Officers are working to determine if excessive speed and alcohol contributed to the severity of the collision.

“This is a tragic incident, and our officers remain committed to thoroughly investigating the circumstances of the crash. We are dedicated to identifying the facts so we can provide answers and bring clarity to those impacted,” said Sgt. David Lindsay in a press release.

The Larimer County Coroner will release the woman's cause and manner of death and identity at a later time.

College Avenue was closed in the area for several hours while investigators processed the scene.