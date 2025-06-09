Authorities temporarily restrict certain water activities on Clear Creek due to rising water levels

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — As summer-like temperatures finally arrive in the Denver metro area, many of us are thinking about ways to cool off. But Jefferson County authorities announced Monday that you can take Clear Creek off your list for now.

Authorities will limit waterway activities on Clear Creek beginning at noon Monday amid rising water levels due to snowmelt.

Water activities prohibited by the order include all single-chambered air-inflated devices such as belly boats, inner tubes, and single-chambered rafts, as well as body surfing and swimming, according to a news release.

Kayaks, whitewater canoes, multi-chambered professionally guided rafts, and river boards are allowed but advised to proceed with caution.

The restrictions apply from the western boundary of unincorporated Jefferson County to the City of Golden, including Vanover Park.

Violators risk a fine of up to $100.

The temporary water restrictions will remain in effect until water levels decrease, the release said.