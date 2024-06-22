Authorities shoot, kill man in Craig

CRAIG, Colo. — A Craig police officer and a Moffat County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who they say confronted officers with a handgun.

The incident took place Friday around 9:40 p.m. at a home in the Cedar Mountain Trailer Park, located at 925 W. 1st Street, according to a news release.

Police were called to the residence on a report concerning an armed man.

The shooting occurred after police said the man confronted officers with a handgun.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

The involved officer and deputy have been placed on paid administrative leave. An internal investigation will take place separate from the criminal

investigation being conducted by a critical incident response team.