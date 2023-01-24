Watch Now
Authorities searching for UTV possibly used in unincorporated Larimer County burglaries

10 homes burglarized in Crystal Mountain area between September and December
Example of John Deere UTV used in Larimer County burglaries
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 23:28:28-05

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a John Deere utility terrain vehicle (UTV) that may have been used in a series of burglaries in unincorporated Larimer County.

Between September and December 2022, deputies investigated 10 home burglaries in the Crystal Mountain area, according to the sheriff's office.

On Jan. 13, authorities arrested Ryan Harmon, 43, in connection to the burglaries. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on several charges, including:

  • Criminal Possession of One or More Identification Documents – multiple victims
  • Criminal Possession of One or More Identification Documents – single victim
  • Theft

Harmon had five existing warrants for various charges, including theft, criminal mischief, drug possession and traffic offenses, according to the sheriff's office. He was issued a $7,500 cash/surety bond, and bonded out on Jan. 16.

Several stolen items, including two firearms and commercial explosive materials, have been recovered throughout the course of the investigation.

Investigators are searching for a John Deere side-by-side UTV that may have been used during the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or UTV is asked to call investigators at 970-498-5162. Those who wish to be anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or submit an online tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
