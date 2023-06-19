Watch Now
Authorities searching for suspect in stolen car in Adams County, sheriff's office says

Posted at 2:08 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 16:08:36-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it is currently searching for a suspect who fled from deputies in a stolen car on Monday.

Around 12:45 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that its deputies, along with officers from the Denver Police Department, were searching for a suspect around E. 38th and Walnut Street.

Deputies had tried to stop the suspect, who has only been identified as a male, as he drove a stolen vehicle around E. 58th and Interstate 25, the sheriff's office said. Deputies pursued the suspect, but lost him around E. 38th and Brighton Boulevard.

The suspect's name and description was not available as of 2 p.m. Denver7 is working to learn more.

The sheriff's office is asking anybody with information on this case to call 303-288-1535 or 911 if you see the suspect. Authorities are warning the public not to approach him.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

