Authorities searching for missing woman last seen leaving Highlands Ranch home

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her Highlands Ranch home Wednesday afternoon.

Amanda Burmeister was last seen walking away from her home in the area of South Quebec Street and Glenstone Circle around 4 p.m. The sheriff's office was notified of her disappearance just before 7 p.m.

Burmeister was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants, gray house slippers and a blue snow hat.

We need the public's help locating a missing, endangered person.



Just before 7 pm #DCSO was notified that Amanda Burmeister had left her residence on foot. Amanda was last seen at 4 pm in the area of S Quebec St and Glenstone Cir in Highlands Ranch.



Amanda was last seen… pic.twitter.com/EujAOZWOtJ — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 14, 2024

Anyone with information on Burmeister's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-660-7500.