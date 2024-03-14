Watch Now
Authorities searching for missing woman last seen leaving Highlands Ranch home

Posted at 8:25 PM, Mar 13, 2024
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her Highlands Ranch home Wednesday afternoon.

Amanda Burmeister was last seen walking away from her home in the area of South Quebec Street and Glenstone Circle around 4 p.m. The sheriff's office was notified of her disappearance just before 7 p.m.

Burmeister was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue sweatpants, gray house slippers and a blue snow hat.

Anyone with information on Burmeister's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-660-7500.

