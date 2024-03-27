Authorities searching for missing Weld County man last seen on March 22

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen on March 22.

Shaun Salsman, 41, was last seen traveling westbound on Highway 34 and Hahns Peak Drive in Loveland around 4 p.m. on March 22. He was driving a black Dodge 1500 pickup truck with a burgundy tailgate. The truck has a fuel tank in the bed along with a large toolbox. The front windshield is cracked.

Salsman is known to frequent Teller and Lake counties, along with Leadville.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

Salsman is 6 feet tall and 230 pounds with bald/blonde hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos, including a skull and dagger, dragon and "USMC." He was last seen wearing a Vestas black shirt with florescent green stripes, Carhart jeans and brown boots. He also wears glasses.

The sheriff's office said Salsman may be suffering from ideas of self-harm. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy McLaughlan at 970-400-5816 or jmclaughlan@weld.gov. Tipsters can also call the sheriff's office directly at 970-400-9600.