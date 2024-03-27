Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities searching for missing Weld County man last seen on March 22

missing Shaun Salsman.jpg
Weld County Sheriff's Office
missing Shaun Salsman.jpg
Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 19:30:22-04

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen on March 22.

Shaun Salsman, 41, was last seen traveling westbound on Highway 34 and Hahns Peak Drive in Loveland around 4 p.m. on March 22. He was driving a black Dodge 1500 pickup truck with a burgundy tailgate. The truck has a fuel tank in the bed along with a large toolbox. The front windshield is cracked.

Salsman is known to frequent Teller and Lake counties, along with Leadville.

Shaun Salsman

Salsman is 6 feet tall and 230 pounds with bald/blonde hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos, including a skull and dagger, dragon and "USMC." He was last seen wearing a Vestas black shirt with florescent green stripes, Carhart jeans and brown boots. He also wears glasses.

The sheriff's office said Salsman may be suffering from ideas of self-harm. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy McLaughlan at 970-400-5816 or jmclaughlan@weld.gov. Tipsters can also call the sheriff's office directly at 970-400-9600.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here