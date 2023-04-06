Authorities searching for missing Berthoud man last seen leaving Loveland library

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Berthoud man who did not return home after an outing.

Grant Steffen, 93, drove away from the Loveland Library in a 2007 light blue Toyota Matrix sedan with license plate 902PEU. The vehicle was last seen on Berthoud Parkway/ CR 14 at 1:27 p.m.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Steffen is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue LL Bean jacket, dark green wool shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

He has some cognitive challenges, according to the sheriff's office.

Steffen does not have a cell phone, and his family is concerned he may be lost.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.